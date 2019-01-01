NEWS Billboard ad girl lands a role on Tyler Perry's new show - report Newsdesk Share with :







The actress who caught Tyler Perry's attention with a billboard ad has landed a role on his new TV project.



The actor and filmmaker was initially dismissive of Racquel Bailey's bid to become a star, but it appears she really has what it takes - and her costly publicity stunt landed her an audition.



Sources close to Racquel tell TMZ she landed the gig as a police officer in Sistas earlier this month (Aug19) - and there might be more work with Perry in the months ahead.



Perry was left unimpressed after the aspiring actress paid $2,000 (£1,650) for a giant billboard pleading with him to give her a job.



The ad in Atlanta, Georgia featured Bailey's headshot alongside the words: "Attention Mr. Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady." The poster also featured Racquel's website and Twitter handle.



But the billboard didn't have quite the desired effect at first, with Madea star Tyler taking to Instagram to urge others not to follow Racquel's lead.



Sharing a snap of the billboard, Tyler wrote: "Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose."



But he added: "I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite... God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!"