Billie Eilish ends Lil Nas X's record-breaking run at the top of the U.S. charts

Billie Eilish has ended Lil Nas X's record-breaking run at the top of the U.S. charts after playing runner-up to his Old Town Road for nine weeks.

The singer's hit Bad Guy has also landed Eilish in the record books - no artist has ever spent nine weeks at number two before hitting the top of the Billboard Hot 100 countdown.

At 17, she also becomes the first person born this century to hit number one, and the youngest since Lorde took Royals to the top in 2013.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Senorita climbs to two on the new list, while Lil Nas X's Old Town Road drops to three after spending an amazing 19 weeks on top.

Gracious Lil Nas X was quick to salute Billie on Twitter, writing: "congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!"

He still has at least one more week of celebrations - Old Town Road also becomes the first single to top the U.S. Streaming Songs chart for 20 weeks, and it's one week away from tying Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 17-week run on the Digital Songs Chart with Despacito.

Meanwhile, Lizzo's Truth Hurts and Khalid's Talk are unmoved at four and five on the new Hot 100 chart.