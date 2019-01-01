Chris Brown's club fight charge dropped

A battery case against Chris Brown linked to a fight at a Florida nightclub has been dropped.

He was accused of punching a photographer in Tampa club Aja Channelside, but officials for the State Attorney have determined there is "insufficient evidence to prosecute".

Chris was performing at the club last year (18) when he reportedly lost his cool with the eager snapper after asking him to stop taking photos of him and his entourage, according to TMZ.

The photographer claimed Brown hit him in the mouth. He was arrested a week later on an open warrant and released on bail.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Brown’s lawyer, Kevin Naper, said the singer was “wrongfully accused", adding, “The State Attorney conducted an extremely thorough, comprehensive and thoughtful review and analysis of the evidence (or LACK of evidence) and correctly concluded there wasn’t a crime here.

"Mr. Brown is appreciative of the State Attorney’s professionalism and thorough review and looks forward to seeing his many fans in Tampa on August 31."

The singer is scheduled to perform at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on that date.

Brown still has a rape investigation - linked to an alleged incident in France - hanging over him. He has not yet been charged.