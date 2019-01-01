50 Cent has no regrets over 'Fofty' debt feud

50 Cent is satisfied with the way he handled his feud with producer Randall Emmett - because he got his money.

The 44-year-old rapper appeared on U.S. TV show Watch What Happens Live! on Sunday (18Aug19), and was asked about his $1 million (£824,000) dispute with Emmett, with whom he was working on several film projects, and his documentation of it on social media back in April.

The feud began after Emmett, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, went viral when he misspelled the rapper's moniker as "Fofty" as he told the In Da Club star he was having a health crisis and headed to an emergency room, adding, '"I'm sorry fofty."

"I got me paid right away, he paid right away," 50 told Cohen when quizzed about the online drama. And he explained that the 'Fofty' spelling error was not a nickname the two shared, but simply a typing error.

"He was speeding, going fast," said the Power star, who appeared on the show alongside model Kate Upton. "It launched a whole new thing."

50, real name Curtis James Jackson III, explained the million dollar debt stemmed from an overdue business expense connected to Emmett's involvement in his Cheetah Vision film company.

He said that he told Emmett, "If you don't give me something I'm gonna pay myself back so send me something," ahead of publicly airing the grievance.

Following the well-publicised spat, the rapper said he doesn't "have a problem" with Emmett or his fiancee Kent, with whom he also traded insults amid the row. However, he doesn't expect to be invited to their wedding.