Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to buy a £36 million London home







The 29-year-old singer/songwriter and her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, are believed to be hoping to live together in the English capital and she is willing to splash out a huge amount of cash to get their perfect home.



A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "Taylor is looking for a grand home in London with two kitchens, so she and Joe can live in privacy and entertain properly. They've been splitting their time between London and Nashville - and she keeps sending her jet for him so they can be together. She has three private jets and even her own hanger."



Friends believe the house purchase is a sign of how solid the relationship is.



One insider said: "This is just another sign of how close they are. She's the happiest she's ever been."



Meanwhile, friends of Taylor have previously revealed the star is completely smitten with her actor beau.



A source said: "Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it. Joe really is one of a kind.



"Keeping it private from the beginning. They were able to get to know each other in peace.



"Joe has zero interest in being a celebrity. Their personalities are very compatible, and they're respectful of each other's careers."



Taylor and Joe went public with their romance in 2017 after several months of dating privately.