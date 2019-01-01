Carrie Underwood to host CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is to host the 2019 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards with the help of special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The Before He Cheats hitmaker will take on lead presenting duties at the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on 13 November, with Dolly and Reba joining her as special guest hosts.

Carrie has co-hosted the awards show with Brad Paisley since 2008, but this year's prizegiving is intended to be a celebration of women in country music.

"It's an incredible honour to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year. In addition to awarding the year's best and brightest in the genre, The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show," said CMA chief executive officer Sarah Trahern in a statement.

Reba, a longtime host of rival ceremony, the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), shared the news on Twitter and added, "Can’t wait to join @carrieunderwood and @DollyParton at this year’s #CMAawards!!!" and Dolly tweeted a similar sentiment.

The 2019 CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC, with the nominees announced on the U.S. TV network's Good Morning America show on 28 August.