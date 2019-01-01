Granger Smith and family moved house after son's tragic drowning

Country singer Granger Smith and his family moved house after three-year-old River drowned in the pool at their former abode.

Granger and wife Amber's son River tragically died after a drowning accident at the family home in June.

In several YouTube videos posted since, fans have pointed out that the star appears to be in a different property, with the Happens Like That singer confirming the move in a new video shared on Sunday.

"There was thousands of good memories, and one really bad one," he said in the video, which featured a selection of home camera clips showing the family packing up and moving out.

He added that while it was hard to move because River had such a strong bond to the house and surrounding land, his "number one priority" is the wellbeing of his other two children - daughter London and son Lincoln.

"I don't think I was totally myself at the old house. Amber probably wasn't, either," he mused, revealing that after the family prayed about a potential move, he "felt very compelled" to go ahead with it.

Adding that they sold the house quickly to another family he felt happy with, Granger explained that he and Amber are hopeful that their new home, which is still in the country, will give their other children the continuity they crave.