Madonna serenaded by her children on 61st birthday

Madonna's children gave their mum a special birthday present by singing to her during a weekend of wild celebrations.

The Material Girl hitmaker turned 61 on Friday and marked the occasion by dressing up in military regalia as her current alter ego, Madame X, and partying with friends and family in New York.

The superstar documented her celebrations with several videos on her Instagram feed, including two of her 13-year-old son David Banda singing her Elton John's Your Song, while her daughter Mercy James, also 13, accompanied him on piano.

David was backed up by revellers, and his mother also joined him on vocals as her aspiring soccer star son affectionately put his arm around her.

She captioned the video: "Best Birthday present ever................ when your children sing to you."

According to the New York Post's Page Six column, Madonna's big birthday bash on Friday night was attended by 150 guests, many of whom were performers from her forthcoming Madame X tour, which gets underway in Brooklyn, New York in September.

She didn't just have one party, however, telling her followers that Friday's bash was the beginning of "three marvellous nights of celebration."

Her wild weekend party was apparently still going on Sunday night - as the star posted a video of herself and her friends and family dancing away - explaining that it was the last night of her "extravaganza".