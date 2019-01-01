Backstreet Boys abandon stadium show due to storm

The Backstreet Boys were forced to abandon a show at Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday due to a huge storm.

The iconic boyband was due to perform at the venue on the grounds of candy-themed attraction Hersheypark, but had to halt their gig after a few minutes due to an incoming thunderstorm.

Revealing the evacuation, the band posted on Twitter: "Hey Hershey! Due to the approaching storm, we must fully evacuate the stadium. For safety reasons, tonight's show at @Hersheypark has been postponed. Thank you and please exit safely."

Organisers had previously delayed the gig and told fans to take shelter from an earlier downpour, hoping the bad weather would blow over. Fans then filed into the stadium to watch the show - before it was then abandoned as more storms approached.

Fans were highly critical of organisers for the cancellation and how it was handled - with one calling the response to the adverse weather conditions "dangerous" and "disorganised" on Instagram.

Another added on Twitter: "The indecisiveness of Hershey's concert staff is alarming."

Hersheypark chiefs plan to reschedule the concert.