Taylor Swift pokes fun at fan theories ahead of album release

Taylor Swift has poked fun at her fans' elaborate theories about her "Easter eggs" ahead of the release of her new album Lover.

The You Need to Calm Down singer set tongues wagging back in February when she posted a picture on social media showing her posing in front of a fence with five holes in it - leading many of her followers to speculate that the number five is of some relevance to the new record.

"What if there's five holes in the fence and each represents a name. She's at the centre of it so what if it's just Taylor Swift 2.0?" one eager fan wondered.

But Taylor set the record straight during an Australian radio interview, insisting it was just fluke that the fence had five holes.

However, she made headlines once again on Sunday when she shared the same picture of herself in front of the fence, with a new caption.

"Okay NOW there are five holes in the fence," she captioned it, alongside emojis of a grinning face, a cat and a pair of lips.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Taylor admitted that she is consistently impressed with how many fans correctly figure out the clues.

"It's been really fun to expand the musical experience past just listening to a song. I also want people to be watching a music video and go, 'What's that thing in the background? And what's that song playing underneath there? And is there a reason she said that in French?'" she explained. "They're excellent at figuring that out."

Lover is to be released on Friday.