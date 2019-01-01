Sheryl Crow saw 'strange things' on Michael Jackson tour

Sheryl Crow has admitted seeing "strange things" when she joined Michael Jackson on tour.

The All I Wanna Do star was a back-up singer for Jackson during his Bad tour, which ran from 1987 to 1989. The tour also saw James Safechuck, who made numerous abuse allegations about Jackson in HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, join Jackson on the road, and Crow addressed the claims during an interview with Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"I haven’t seen the documentary and I don’t want to see it," she said. "I was around for some things that I thought were really strange and I had a lot of questions about."

Crow didn't go into any further details about the things she had seen but stated in a previous interview that she was stunned by Safechuck's parents' decision to let him go on the tour with Jackson. However, she did speak about her close friendship with the late singer, admitting she was incredibly starstruck performing alongside the pop superstar.

"It was a crazy experience. I mean, he was the biggest star of a generation and I got to sing a duet (I Just Can’t Stop Loving You) with him every night for 18 months," she said. "He was very exacting and the shows were very rote – the polar opposite of the kind of spontaneous gigs I do now. But I had never been out of the U.S. before and suddenly I was on stage in Japan, then we were all running around Disneyland Tokyo in the middle of the night like a bunch of 12-year-olds."