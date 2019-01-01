Dave Grohl plays surprise set with Rick Astley

Dave Grohl played a surprise set at a club in London with '80s pop star Rick Astley on Friday night (16Aug19).

The Foo Fighters frontman took to the stage at Hackney's MOTH Club to perform some of the band's biggest hits, and decided to give fans a real treat by enlisting the help of Astley.

According to RadioX, Grohl performed as a tribute to friends at the former magazine and website NME, telling the crowd, "When I walked in tonight, everyone said: ‘What are you gonna do?’ I said, ‘I have no f**king clue'. So tonight we’ll play a couple of songs..."

During his set, Grohl introduced a surprise guest, ’80s pop star Astley, and the pair performed a rendition of his global smash Never Gonna Give You Up.

"I know you're not gonna see this anywhere else," Grohl told the audience. "This is not what I expected at all. I was expecting 20 f**king people that wanted to hear Pulp songs or whatever."

The Monkey Wrench hitmaker recently admitted there were startling similarities between Never Gonna Give You Up and Smells Like Teen Spirit, his old band Nirvana's signature hit.

"Nothing changed my life like Smells Like Teen Spirit," he told The Guardian. "The day Foo Fighters learned how to play Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley, I realised that the arrangement is exactly the same! Kurt (Cobain) had a beautiful grasp of songwriting in its simplicity and depth."