Cardi B: 'JAY-Z has the power to change the NFL'

Cardi B is throwing her support behind fellow rapper JAY-Z's controversial partnership with the National Football League, insisting he is influential enough to make a change.

The 99 Problems hitmaker has come under fire for partnering with the bosses of an organisation many fans feel blackballed former NFL star Colin Kaepernick after he began kneeling during the U.S. national anthem as a personal protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick has not been signed by any NFL team since starting his protests back in 2016, despite signalling that he's fit and ready to play.

His girlfriend, Nessa Diab, blasted JAY-Z last week (ends16Aug19) for taking the job, calling him "disgusting" for allowing the NFL to "use him". Kaepernick's former team mate, Eric Reid, one of the first to take a knee alongside his friend, also expressed his disgust, noting the rap mogul "knowingly made a money move with the very people who've committed an injustice against Colin".

But the Bodak Yellow hitmaker feels he's the perfect person to bring everyone together.

"I feel like JAY-Z could bring back Colin Kaepernick," she tells TMZ. "I feel so. I feel like he has that power."

"I think that he could make a change," she adds. "I don't think he'd go on an NFL deal without an agreement. I feel like he went in there like, 'All right, if you guys want me to work with y'all, y'all need to put my peoples in there.' I feel like he's gonna change it."