Joe Jonas celebrates 30th birthday with James Bond themed bash

Joe Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday with wife Sophie Turner at a James Bond themed bash in New York.

The singer was joined by family and friends - including brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas - alongside sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas at Cipriani Wall Street on Friday night.

Joe was seen wearing a white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie and black trousers as he arrived for the party with Game of Thrones star Sophie, who stunned in a plunging navy halterneck dress with a racy thigh-high split.

The couple, who wed for the second time in June, arrived in an Aston Martin car, famously used by the fictional British spy in many of the Bond movies.

Nick wore a black tuxedo to his big brother's birthday party, and matched his wife Priyanka, who was dressed in a sparkling fringed black dress.

On Thursday, Sophie surprised her husband onstage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C., and enlisted the screaming crowd to give Joe a birthday he'll never forget.

The 23-year-old brought out a cake and sang Happy Birthday along with Nick, Kevin and the packed arena filled with an excited crowd.

Joe later shared a video of the special moment on Instagram, and said he was grateful to be spending the day with his loved ones.

"Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour," he shared.