French Montana opens up on relationship with ex Khloe Kardashian

French Montana opened up on his relationship with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

The rapper dated the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star briefly in 2014, not long after her 2013 split from ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

However, the couple parted ways after less than a year together, but the Unforgettable hitmaker said he is "always going to be friends" with his former love.

"I feel like we had a real dope relationship - there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from," the 34-year-old said in an interview with Haute Living.

"When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that," French said. "Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it."

The rapper recently reunited with the mother-of-one at her sister Kourtney's 40th birthday party in April, but an insider told People that they were not dating.

"She is friendly with French, but they are not dating," the source added.

After splitting from the rapper, Khloe began dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016. The couple welcomed daughter True in April last year, before splitting in February.

The reality star was rocked by claims the sports star kissed longtime Kardashian/Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Meanwhile, the No Stylist rapper and TV personality Evelyn Lozada dated from November 2017 to March last year.