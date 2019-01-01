NEWS Keith Urban has taken to Twitter to express his admiration of Taylor Swift Newsdesk Share with :







The 51-year-old singer heaped praise on the blonde beauty following the release of her latest single, 'Lover', saying it's "exquisitely written".



He wrote on the micro-blogging website: "Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the "art" of making music. - KU (sic)"



Taylor, 29, was predictably thrilled by Keith's comments, admitting it was "so kind" of him to praise her on Twitter.

She wrote in response: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME THIS IS THE NICEST THING ANYONE HAS EVER SAID - you're just the best and so kind to say this (sic)"



Meanwhile, Taylor previously revealed that her next album will feature 18 songs, explaining that it will be "a love letter to love".



The singer - whose previous album, 'Reputation', was released in November 2017 - said: "I was compiling ideas for a very long time. When I started writing, I couldn't stop.



"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."