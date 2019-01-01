Mark Ronson and SoulCycle cancel event after controversy

Mark Ronson and SoulCycle have cancelled their upcoming event after the ongoing controversy involving billionaire Stephen Ross.

The 43-year-old musician and producer was expected to DJ the Sound by SoulCycle concert at Webster Hall on 27 August but the gig has now been scrapped, according to the New York Post's Page Six column.

Ross, an owner of SoulCycle and gym Equinox, held a fundraising event in the Hamptons for the 2020 re-election campaign for controversial U.S. President Donald Trump, leading to a huge boycott of the fitness chain.

"We will no longer be hosting our Sound by SoulCycle concert with Mark Ronson on Aug. 27," a rep for SoulCycle said in a statement.

Ronson was set to be one of the headliners during the fitness company's first-ever Music Month.

The special special class was due to be rebroadcast on digital radio network SiriusXM in an effort to inspire "as many fans and riders as possible" to tune into the experience.

The Oscar-winning songwriter and music producer has previously gushed over his love for SoulCycle in the past, frequently posting messages on Twitter about classes he's taken at the beloved studio franchise.

“Shout out to Paige, the Soul Cycle (sic) instructor, who closed this morning’s class with Gypsy into Joanne piano version," he tweeted last year.

In addition to collaborating with Ronson, SoulCycle officials were also teaming up with MTV network to offer themed rides in honour of the upcoming 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which also takes place on 27 August.

It's not yet known if these events will still take place.