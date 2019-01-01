NEWS Dave Grohl has teased possible new music from Them Crooked Vultures Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old artist - who was also part of Nirvana, Foo Fighters, and Queens of the Stone Age - claims there is still possibility for new music as they are "still a band".



Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Dave said: "Technically we're still a band.



"We practise once every decade, and we're coming up on another decade, aren't we? I don't have any official news but there's always something cooking."



The songwriter and his band have been teasing new music since 2011 - but with nothing to play for their fans so far.

The rock supergroup - founded by Dave and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones - released their debut album in 2009 and haven't released music since.



However, Dave still can't get his head around the idea of forming a band with a iconic star



He said: "There are times when you've relaxed into a sofa and you're not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin. Then you start playing and you're immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man.

"It's still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with that guy."



Josh Homme, the lead singer of both Queens of the Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures, remains one of Dave's best friends to this day.



The musical duo met during Nirvana's peak years when Josh was in Kyuss.



Dave said: "Josh is one of my best friends. We're like brothers. We go out and have waffles together. We ride motorcycles.



"There is nobody I'd rather play drums with. He's the guy."