Natasha Bedingfield was 'worried' about returning to work after having her son

The 37-year-old singer - who has 18-month-old Solomon with husband Matt Robinson - has been "pleasantly surprised" now she's begun making her musical comeback but knows she's lucky as her career is so flexible.



Writing in Closer magazine, she explained: "I've been out of the limelight for nine years and am now back with my new album.



"I had my son Solomon 18 months ago and was worried about returning to the music industry as a working parent, but I've been pleasantly surprised.



"Luckily, I'm able to write my songs around caring for him and my work is flexible, but I appreciate it's not always that easy for other working parents."



But the 'Unwritten' hitmaker admitted parenthood has meant she's had to change her songwriting habits.



She explained: "I've had to learn to write songs in the daytime. I prefer to write in the evenings, but I couldn't when I first had my son. My whole album was written between midday and 6pm!"



Natasha thinks it's important for women to return to work after having children to boost self-esteem.



She said: "Going back to work after kids is really valuable for your self-esteem.



"It's important to get that alone time and remember what your dreams are outside of your child.



"I come from a long line of hard-working women and it's definitely been eye-opening to realise how tough it is to have a child while also holding down a job - I'm in awe of any parent who manages both."