Tekashi69 accused of faking kidnapping for album buzz by defence attorney

Rapper Tekashi69 has been accused by a defence attorney of faking every part of his kidnapping to promote his debut album Dummy Boy.

The Fefe hitmaker, real name Daniel Hernandez, alleges he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed in July, 2018 by three armed men, but now a lawyer for Anthony Ellison, one of the alleged assailants, has accused the star of making the whole incident up.

"No robbery or kidnapping or assault happened," attorney Devereaux Cannick said on Friday (16Aug19) after a hearing at Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in New York City. "It didn't happen. He had an event that made it look like a robbery or kidnapping."

The lawyer went on to add the video footage of the alleged crime will help prove Hernandez orchestrated the felony.

"They're saying the car (where the kidnapping allegedly occurred) was wired by the government," Cannick explained. "We believe that's going to be very helpful to the defense."

Tekashi69 is currently sitting in jail and facing 47 years in prison after pleading guilty in February (19) to nine federal charges, including conspiracy to murder and racketeering.

As part of his agreement to cooperate with authorities, he is expected to testify against Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, the second accused accomplice in the kidnapping, when the trial commences on 16 September (19).

Tekashi69 is also expected to serve as a key witness against members of the Nine Trey Gangsters Bloods street gang, which he has been associated with, as part of his federal cooperation deal.