Stormzy to fund two more Cambridge students

Grime star Stormzy has announced he will fund the tuition costs of two more students at the prestigious University of Cambridge.

The Vossi Bop hitmaker, who recently headlined Glastonbury, will fund the students after launching The Stormzy Scholarship in 2018, aimed at supporting people from minority backgrounds who have earned a place at the university, reported The Guardian.

His scholarship, which was created to help address the low number of black students who attend Oxbridge institutions, will also provide a maintenance grant for up to four years of an undergraduate course.

The students' identities have been kept secret to ensure they have a normal life during their studies, although the 26-year-old reportedly keeps track of their academic progress.

"We as a minority are still heavily under represented at the top universities and I pray this scholarship serves as a reminder that we are more than capable of studying at places of this caliber (sic)," the rapper, real name Michael Omari Owuo, wrote in a post on Instagram last year.

On Thursday, Stormzy praised an east London school after 100 pupils achieved straight As in their A-level exams.

“I don’t even know where Brampton Manor is but my kids will be going there,” he tweeted.

Almost all the 41 students from the school who gained places at Oxford and Cambridge are from underprivileged minority ethnic backgrounds.