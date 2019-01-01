Iggy Azalea: 'No one sends me hate mail and I have tonnes of haters'

Iggy Azalea is shocked she never receives hate mail.

In a since-deleted tweet, the 27-year-old revealed she gets plenty of letters from fans, but insisted her haters never write to her.

"No one sends me hate mail and I have tonnes more haters than an elderly man," the Fancy rapper shared.

The 29-year-old went on to share a bizarre fan letter she had received from someone calling themselves her "sugar daddy" - before revealing the most disgusting item she's ever been sent.

"The worst I've gotten was a cup of c*m, and even that was sent with love," she added.

However, fans were less than impressed when Iggy shared the address of the fan who sent her the unsolicited gift, urging them to "send him some fan mail if you have time".

"Iggy I love you but maybe it wouldn't be best to show his address to the world?" one fan wrote back, while another advised her, "There some mean people out there."

The hip-hop star recently confessed she was "defeated" after the long-awaited follow-up to her 2014 album The New Classic, In My Defense, only debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 - five years after her debut release topped the same rundown.

But Iggy insisted she'd come back stronger, adding: "There are two options. Quit. Or shut up and just keep fighting. So I'll keep on fighting!"