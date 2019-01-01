Liam Payne charity gig cancelled due to adverse weather

Persistent rain forced Liam Payne to cancel an outdoor charity gig in London on Friday.

Officials at Britains Met Office warned a month's worth of rain could fall during the day and, after the heavens opened, the Strip That Down singer confirmed the weather had to cancel his SummerChime concert at Chiswick House.

"Hi guys, a little bit of bad news but unfortunately tonight's SummerChime fest has been cancelled due to a weather warning," Liam explained in a video posted on his Twitter feed. "I'm so sorry to everyone who was excited to see the show. Hopefully I get to see you all again someday."

The intimate gig for just 3,000 people was to raise awareness and funds for the Children with Cancer UK charity.

A statement on the nonprofit's Facebook page confirmed the cancellation, explaining that "heavy rain and gusts of wind" would make it "dangerous" for attendees, and the event management team had taken the decision to pull the concert.

The Strip That Down hitmaker's fellow The X Factor U.K. alumni Louisa Johnson was also due to perform, as were girl group All Saints.