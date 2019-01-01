JAY-Z addresses rumours Rihanna will headline Super Bowl halftime show

JAY-Z has reacted to rumours Rihanna could be the headliner for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, after the singer turned down the opportunity this year.

The Work hitmaker reportedly decided against taking part in the show in support of American National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick. Colin was the first professional football player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. He has not played in the NFL since starting the controversy back in 2016.

During a press conference in New York City on Wednesday to announce his partnership with the NFL, the rap mogul was asked if his new deal could make Rihanna reconsider performing in the future.

"You have to ask her. That's a tough question," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The 2020 NFL championship game is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 2 February.

When he was questioned on whether Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull might be called on to headline the show due to their strong ties to Miami, he answered: "Not in those terms... Tampa's next (in 2021). I love Tampa, but I have no idea who's from there, who would perform.

"So, I don't want to be running into that problem... sometimes it may happen and it may wind up that the person is from the city that they perform, but you don't want to get in that space 'cause then, again, who performs in Tampa?"

JAY-Z, whose wife Beyonce headlined the show in 2013 and appeared again in 2016 alongside Coldplay, reportedly also turned down the halftime show in Atlanta this year.

The headlining gig eventually went to Maroon 5, with appearances by Travis Scott and Outkast's Big Boi.