Michael Jackson's friends defend singer in new documentary film

Friends of the late Michael Jackson have teamed up for a new documentary defending him over the sexual abuse allegations made in the controversial Leaving Neverland film.

Biographer Mike Smallcombe, bodyguard Matt Fiddes and actor Mark Lester appear in Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which insists the sexual abuse allegations made by James Safechuck and Wade Robson in Leaving Neverland were motivated by money.

"It's always financial. It's hard to understand how these allegations can be true," Fiddes, who worked with the Bad hitmaker for 10 years, commented.

"Now two accusers (are) going to sue the Jackson estate," added Smallcombe. "All of Michael Jackson's accusers - it's always been about money."

In Dan Reed's documentary, Robson and Safechuck claimed the Thriller star sexually abused them at the height of his fame - allegations which the singer's estate and family have consistently denied.

The new clip details how Robson and Safechuck launched a failed legal challenge against Jackson's estate before filming the damning feature.

It also shows Smallcombe examining key allegations made against the star, and seemingly debunking certain claims, including an incident that allegedly happened in the Neverland train station before the structure was built.

"I believe this crushes Leaving Neverland and I hope stops the documentary winning the nominations for the Emmy awards!! Complete Madness!" Fiddes posted online in reference to Reed's movie's five Emmy nominations, alongside a trailer for the new documentary.

Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth is available on Amazon Prime Video now.