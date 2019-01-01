NEWS Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello make it five weeks at Number 1 with Senorita Newsdesk Share with :







Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s reign at the top of the Official Singles Chart with Senorita extends to a fifth total week, leading previous chart-topper Ed Sheeran & Khalid’s Beautiful People (2) by 6,200 combined sales.



Three singles reach the Top 5 for the first time: 3 Nights by Dominic Fike climbs three places to 3, just ahead of Manchester rapper Aitch at 4 with Taste (Make It Shake), climbing four slots.



With the most digital downloads of the week, Kygo & Whitney Houston climb four to Number 5 with Higher Love, Kygo’s highest ever charting track. It’s Whitney’s first Top 5 hit since 2009’s Million Dollar Bill, bringing her total to fourteen.



Meanwhile, Sam Smith earns his 11th Top 10 single with How Do You Sleep? climbing five to Number 7. Lil Tecca climbs nine to Number 13 with Ransom; Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha are up six places with Harder at 30, while Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy climbs five to 34 with Outnumbered.



Finally, American rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion claims her first UK chart hit with Hot Girl Summer feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign, debuting at Number 40.