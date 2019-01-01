NEWS Slipknot score their first Number 1 album in 18 years with We Are Not Your Kind Newsdesk Share with :







Kings of heavy metal Slipknot land straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, ending Ed Sheeran’s reign at top.



The Iowa band’s sixth album We Are Not Your Kind claims the top spot with over 31,800 chart sales, made up of 22,500 physical sales, 5,000 downloads and 4,300 streaming equivalent album sales. It marks their first Number 1 album in 18 years and second overall, following 2001’s Iowa.



Slipknot knock Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project from the summit, which slips to second place after four consecutive weeks at Number 1.



It’s rare to see a heavy metal album at the top of the UK albums chart: the last time was four years ago, when Iron Maiden’s The Book of Souls hit the top in September 2015. Including Slipknot’s latest, just five heavy metal albums have reached Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart this decade. The remaining four are:



Iron Maiden – The Book Of Souls (September 2015)

Avenged Sevenfold – Hail To The King (September 2013)

Black Sabbath – 13 (June 2013)

Iron Maiden – The Final Frontier (August 2010)



Elsewhere, indie rock band Feeder secure their ninth Top 10 album Tallulah at Number 4, and Bon Iver open at Number 11 with I,I after an early surprise release on streaming and download platforms. The physical release arrives on August 30.



Rick Ross is new at 18 and earns his fourth UK Top 40 album with Port Of Miami 2, while US rapper/singer Trippie Redd rounds off our new entries with ! going straight in at 19.