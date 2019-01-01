Katy Perry praises Ariana Grande for quietly picking up dinner bill

Katy Perry has gushed over pop star Ariana Grande after she quietly took care of the bill for her and Orlando Bloom's sushi date.

The 34-year-old singer stopped by the Ellen K Morning Show last week to promote her latest hit Small Talk. And in a new clip shared online from the recording, the star opened up about a recent encounter with the 26-year-old 7 Rings hitmaker while on a date with fiance Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn.

"Two weeks ago, I was at sushi and I ran into Ariana Grande," the Never Really Over star shared. "At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour-and-a-half and we asked for the check. They were like, 'Ariana Grande has taken care of it.'

"We were like, 'Oh my god! That is so cool!' Orlando's son is eight, so he was like, 'Dope'."

The star went on to share the Orlando, 42, was particularly taken by the star's kindness, adding: "But that is such a boss move and such a cute gesture.

"Orlando was like, 'Man, I have such mad respect for her'. She was so kind. I love little things like that."