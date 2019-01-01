Ed Sheeran raises over $4,000 for charity with signature ketchup bottle auction

Ed Sheeran has raised more than $4,000 (£3,300) for charity by auctioning off three of his limited-edition Heinz ketchup bottles.

The Shape of You hitmaker, 28, is a longtime fan of the popular condiment, and appeared in a promo for the brand earlier this year. And to support charities close to the star's heart, he has teamed up with the company for a limited run of bespoke ketchup bottles.

The glass bottles feature a unique design based on Ed's incredible collection of tattoos, and profits will go towards U.K. based charities, the East Anglia's Children's Hospices and Rise Against Hunger.

During the first auction, which was attended by 100 lucky ticket holders at Christie's in London on Thursday, the star raised a staggering $4,424 (£3,650), with the bottles selling for $1,273 (£1,050), $1,333 (£1,100) and $1,818 (£1,500) each.

Nigel Dickie, Kraft Heinz director of corporate affairs, opened up about the sweet message behind the bottles, which were created to mark Heinz's 150th birthday.

"What's special about them is that they have his tattoos on the label," he shared. "They're part of the label, so it's his sleeve on our sleeve."

Fans can enter a free prize draw to win one of 104 of the remaining bottles via the website Paddle.com. The rest will be gifted to fans or will be exhibited in select museums across the world.