Matt Healy thinks The 1975 are banned from Dubai after he kissed a male fan

The 'Love Me' hitmaker made a stand for the LGBT community as he locked lips with a member of the audience at the band's first concert in the United Arab Emirates at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday (14.08.19), and later admitted they are unlikely to be allowed back to the country who have strict anti-LGBT laws.



He tweeted: "I don't think we'll be allowed back due to my 'behaviour' but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again."



In a clip from the show shared on social media, Matt can be heard saying: "I love you bro. We're all human, right?

“If you’re gay, I love you and God f***ing loves you.”



The 1975 aren't the only musicians to protest anti-LGBT laws at their shows.



Just recently, Rammstein's Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared a kiss on stage in Moscow to hit back at their homosexual stance.



The two guitarists of the German metal band exchanged a fleeting kiss while performing their 2019 song 'Ausländer' in the Russian capital, in a political move.



Passed in 2013, Russia's "gay propaganda" law bans materials that would "[present] distorted ideas about the equal social value of traditional and non-traditional sexual relationships," and has been condemned by the likes of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.



The law essentially renders it illegal in Russia to express any kind of homosexuality and gender-non-conformity in public.



Following their concert at the Luzhniki Stadium, Rammstein took to Instagram to share several professional photos of the show, including one of Paul and Richard kissing.



They captioned the image: "Russia, we love you", written in Russian.



It wasn't the first time the 'Ich Will' hitmakers have shown their support for the LGBT community, as frontman Till Lindemann was seen waving a Pride flag while crowdsurfing in an inflatable boat during a show in Poland.



The move came after it emerged that LGBT people were met with violent scenes during Bialystok's first Pride march on July 20.



Both instances were met with positive reactions from fans, one of which described them as a "power move" and another said it was "heart-warming to see".