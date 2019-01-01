Joe Jonas rings in his 30s with plane party

Joe Jonas had a mile-high start to his 30s on Thursday morning as he celebrated his birthday on a plane.

The Cake By the Ocean singer ended his 20s with his wife Sophie Turner and brother Nick onboard the Jonas Brothers' private plane as it departed from North Carolina.

The 23-year-old actress marked the occasion via Instagram, noting: "Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me, @joejonas I love you!"

Nick also shared a video of the moment Wednesday became Thursday for the birthday boy, writing: "It's a party. Joe is 30", while older brother Kevin marked the date on Instagram, writing: "Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude!"

Joe will have a couple of days off to celebrate his 30th - the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour hits the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday.