Miley Cyrus 'addresses Liam Hemsworth split' in new track Slide Away

Miley Cyrus appears to open up about the breakdown of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth in her new song Slide Away.



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker recently separated from The Hunger Games actor, her husband of less than a year, and confirmed the sad news through a representative over the weekend. And on Monday, she shared a photo of herself back in the studio but offered no further details on what she was working on.



However, on Friday, the 26-year-old dropped a new confessional breakup track that appears to shed light on the split, in which she urges her ex to "Move on".



"We’re not seventeen / I’m not who I used to be," she sings on Slide Away, referencing her age when the pair met on the set of the 2010 flick The Last Song. "You say that everything’s changed / You’re right, we’re grown now.”



The track also seemingly references reports from insiders that Hemsworth, 29, was "drinking a lot and using certain drugs" towards the end of their marriage: "I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills.”



"So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean / I’ll go back to the city lights," she later sings.



The Australian-born star has kept his head down while spending time with his actor brother Chris in his home country during the turbulent time in his personal life, while the Wrecking Ball hitmaker has been making headlines after she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter on a girls' trip to Italy - the day after the split was announced.



Hemsworth addressed the split in a reflective Instagram post earlier this week, wishing his estranged wife "nothing but health and happiness".