Perry Farrell messed up David Bowie friendship with phone and text mishaps

Perry Farrell fears he wasn't among David Bowie's most-liked celebrities when he died in 2016 following a handful of phone and text mishaps.

The Jane's Addiction star is convinced he irked his hero on more than one occasion with his cell phone etiquette, prompting Bowie to change his security settings.

And Perry never got the chance to properly apologise.

"I had a tragic relationship with David Bowie," Farrell told NME. "I kept screwing up as a young man. I would do stupid things like one time I left my cell phone in a cab. The cab driver got a hold of it and started texting him, 'Yo David, what’s up?' in my name. Then he (Bowie) would be like, 'Perry, what are you doing?’ This guy was constantly texting him and trying to get hold of him.

"He wasn’t mad at me, but he was annoyed by me.

"Then another time, somebody had approached me to do a bit of charity work... (and) I thought, 'I do want to help this person, and I’m going to get David Bowie to help me too!' I forwarded the text to David and it had maybe a chain of 200 people...

"I didn’t understand about blind CC’ing in those days, so I effectively gave, like, 200 people access to David’s private email. Again he texted back saying, 'Perry! What are you doing?'"

Farrell was thrilled when Bowie's longtime producer pal Tony Visconti invited him to be part of a tribute event, but his hero passed away before the show.

"I thought, 'This is it, I’m gonna make up with David and he’s gonna know me to be a sophisticated young man’, right?'" Perry explains. "And then he passed away. So I never got a chance... (but) maybe I’ll have the chance to catch up with him some day and thank him for being such an amazing artist that I really studied and aspired to be."