Skunk Anansie's Skin 'more irritated' when Beyonce declared herself the first black artist to headline Glastonbury than when Stormzy did

The 'Brazen' rocker responded to correct the grime star, who topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage in June, after he shared how "overwhelmed" he was to be the first person of colour to close the festival, and Skin pointed out that her band actually beat him and Beyonce to it 1999.



However, Stormzy apologised and Skin has revealed they had a "lovely" conversation privately on Twitter afterwards.



Skin has also admitted that she was more annoyed when US superstar Beyonce made similar claims when she headlined in 2011.



In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Skin said: “If I’m really honest, I was way more irritated when Beyoncé said she was the first black woman.



"I really like Stormzy and I think he does a lot of good.



"I would never tear that guy down and I would never start a beef and take that moment away from him. "But I had to stick up for myself.”



On being "proud" of 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker Stormzy, she added: “The guy has so much class.



"He DM’d me personally and it was a lovely message. We had a little conversation.



"We’re all proud of the fact he’s a black man, doing the black man things.”



Skin had wrote on Instagram: "Sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago! And while we're on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce.



"Wishing you an awesome nite tho, Kill it! You're amazing and we're all very proud... Real question is why it took 20 years! (sic)"



Stormzy later took to Twitter to set the record straight, as he heaped praise on the 'Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)' hitmakers.



He tweeted: "Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies! (sic)”