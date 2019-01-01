Chrvches cancel Hong Kong gig amid airport protests

British indie rockers Chvrches are among several acts who have cancelled concerts in Hong Kong after protests closed the city's airport.

Protesters descended on the Chinese city's airport on Monday, forcing its closure the following day.

Chvrches were due to perform at the AsiaWorld-Expo venue next Tuesday, but the gig has been pulled from their website and an email sent out by organisers to fans and shared on social media blames the cancellation on "unforeseen circumstances".

Instead the band, who are fronted by rocker and activist Lauren Mayberry, will conclude their Asian tour at Japan's Summer Sonic festival on Sunday. They will then head back to the U.K. to perform at the Reading and Leeds festival the following weekend.

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has also cancelled a concert, while K-Pop star Kang Daniel has pulled out of a fan meet-and-greet citing safety concerns.

The airport protests are the latest signs of unrest in a summer of demonstrations by Hong Kong residents against the increasing erosion of the freedoms they enjoy as an autonomous region of China.