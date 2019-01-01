Yungblud is 'very fluid' about his sexuality

Rocker Yungblud looks beyond gender when it comes to relationships.

The 22-year-old is currently dating popstar Halsey, 24. But in an interview with Attitude magazine, the 11 Minutes hitmaker confessed he's "fluid" when it comes to sexuality.

"(I'm) more straight," he shared. "(But if) I walked down the street and met a f**king bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It's about connection. I'm very fluid about it."

The musician went on to slam society's gender norms, and instead encouraged fans to stay true to themselves.

"We've been brought up with such boundaries: woman wears dress, man sees woman's curves, you can make baby," he mused. "Western civilisation put women in dresses and men in trousers. Before that, in medieval times, every f**ker wore a dress.

"I wake up one day and want to look girly as f**k, and I'll wake up the next and walk out of the house in a Fred Perry polo shirt looking like I'll beat the s**t of out you. I'll be Anita from West Side Story then suddenly transform into Liam Gallagher."

However, he confessed learning to accept himself was a lengthy process, adding: "Ultimately, it was a massive journey to being comfortable in myself... (I'd get) blazed and f**ked up. Then I'd sit in my room and cry my f**king eyes out.

"But you just have to tell yourself that it's fine, breathe, go for a walk, make love to your girlfriend or boyfriend, anything that will make it better."