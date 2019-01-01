Julianne Hough 'isn't mad' about people labelling her sexuality

Julianne Hough has responded to criticism over a recent interview in which she opened up about her sexuality.

The actress and TV personality hit headlines recently when she recalled to Women's Health magazine how she told her husband, professional ice hockey player Brooks Laich, she's "not straight".

The star's remarks prompted speculation over her sexuality, and she told Us Weekly at the America's Got Talent live show red carpet on Tuesday she isn't fazed by the conversation.

"I don't find it frustrating. I know my truth and I know the energy behind whatever I said and what was put out there," the 31-year-old shared. "People will define or label anything in this world and everything in this world, so I'm not mad at people who do that. It is what it is!"

Admitting she isn't keen to put a label on her preference, the star added: "The energy behind it is that, love is love. And that's what I believe. That's it! That's it! Like, it's actually less complicated than everybody's making it. It's just, love is love."

In the magazine, Julianne recalled her conversations with Brooks, saying, "I said, 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"

The couple has been married since 2017.