Carrie Underwood joined by childhood crush Bryan White for special performance

Carrie Underwood is pinching herself after she sang alongside her childhood crush Bryan White at fabled Tennessee venue, the Grand Ole Opry.

The Cry Pretty hitmaker took the stage in Nashville on Tuesday where she was joined by the country star.

The singer later took to Instagram to express her awe over the collaboration, which she referred to as a "full circle moment".

"This pic pretty much sums up my night at the @opry," she captioned a photo of her performance with White. "This was my #FullCircleMoment !! Growing up, I was a member of the @bryan_white Fan Club and even sang to him in a meet and greet. Tonight, I sang WITH him in the circle (Opry)!"

During the set, Underwood performed her latest single Southbound as well as White's tracks I'm Not Supposed to Love You Anymore and Something in the Water.

Underwood also gushed over White during her induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame last year.

"I'm sorry, honey, but when I was growing up, I was pretty sure I was gonna marry that guy," the 36-year-old told husband Mike Fisher, referring to White, as she accepted the honour.

"But, you know, it all worked out," she joked.