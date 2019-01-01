A$AP Rocky 'disappointed' by verdict in Swedish assault case

A$AP Rocky has broken his silence following the guilty verdict in his Swedish assault case, telling fans he's "disappointed" with the outcome.

The rapper spent over a month behind bars in Stockholm following a street fight in the city, but he always maintained he and his associates were acting in self-defence when their alleged victim attacked a bodyguard.

Rocky was granted bail at the beginning of August and flew back to the U.S., where he awaited a verdict in the case and sentencing.

On Wednesday, the judge overseeing the case found the rap star guilty of misdemeanour assault charges, but ruled he wouldn't have to spend more time behind bars.

Rocky has now spoken out about the judge's decision via Instagram, writing: "I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT.

"I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE (sic)."

There will be no further punishment for the rapper and his two associates, but they have been ordered pay their victim, Mustafa Jafari, over $22,000 (£18,250) in restitution and legal fees.