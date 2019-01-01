Ariana Grande 'living in the studio' as she works on new music

Ariana Grande has returned to the studio to work on new music, her manager Scooter Braun has confirmed.

The prolific pop star released two studio albums in the past 12 months - Sweetener in August 2018, and Thank U, Next in February.

And shortly after she dropped her latest track, Boyfriend, Braun teased the 26-year-old has plenty more new material on the way.

"I don't want to give too much away, she lives in the studio," the music mogul, 38, told Music Week magazine. "As long as she has stories to tell, the music's going to keep coming."

The 7 Rings hitmaker has had a turbulent relationship with the record executive in the past, and he once fired the star because he didn't see eye-to-eye with her boyfriend at the time.

But Braun insisted there are no ill feelings between the pair, adding: "When you're family with someone you go through ups and downs and those moments make you stronger. The honesty becomes brutal and that's what's important in a real relationship."

The entrepreneur recently divided the music industry when he ignited a feud with Taylor Swift by taking ownership of her old master recordings, with the Shake It Off hitmaker labelling him a "bully".

In response to Taylor's situation, the One More Time singer urged her to "stay strong", while insisting she believes her manager had no bad intentions.

"I would never support someone with the intentions of hurting another person..." she wrote.