Dave Grohl invites crowd-surfing wheelchair user on stage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited a crowd-surfing wheelchair user on stage during his band's gig at the Sziget festival in Hungary on Tuesday.

The rocker was about to close with the group's hit Everlong at Budapest's mammoth music event on Tuesday night, when he spotted the unlikely crowd-surfer near the front of the audience

"Ladies and gentlemen I would like to say, even to the guy in the f**king wheelchair," footage posted on YouTube shows him saying, before continuing, "He's the f**king star of the show right there - that's the f**king star of the show. My man! My man! I have a question; do you wanna come up and watch the show from up here?"

Dave then urged other audience members to "bring that motherf**ker up here right now" and hugged the wheelchair user after crew helped him on to the stage. The devoted fan was then able to watch the rock legends from the side of the stage.

The Monkey Wrench hitmaker also invited a girl who had been blowing bubbles throughout the Foo Fighters' set up for the big finale.

The 50-year-old has refused to let injury cramp his style in the past, having performed several dates on the band's Sonic Highways World Tour from a throne after breaking his leg in a fall from a stage in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2015.

Foo Fighters closed Sziget on Tuesday, bringing an end to an event which also included sets from Ed Sheeran, The 1975, Post Malone, and Florence and the Machine.