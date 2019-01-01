Cardi B discusses 'starvation wage' jobs with Bernie Sanders

Cardi B has discussed how she struggled to pay her bills working in minimum wage jobs before she found fame in an interview with U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, 26, has spoken openly in the past about working as a stripper before finding fame, after struggling to pay her bills earning just $200 $(£166) per week as a checkout girl.

Speaking with the 77-year-old politician at the Ten Nail Bar in Detroit, Michigan, she asked him: "What are we gonna do about wages in America?

"For example, as a New Yorker - not now but when I was not famous - I felt like no matter how many jobs I get I wasn't able to make ends meet," she continued, explaining that low wages make no sense because people can barely afford to pay for their transportation.

Telling her that her question is "excellent and important", Bernie went on to explain why he wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 (£12.44) per hour and asks her to imagine earning as little as $9 (£7.46) per hour.

"Right now we have tens of millions of people making what I call starvation wages," he declared. "How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation? You can't."

Cardi added: "My thing is, you know certain people like to brag there is more jobs now in America. But it's like yeah there's an increase of jobs given, but what are they paying in these jobs? They're practically paying nothing."

Last month, the politician told CNN the pair were "working on a way to involve more young people in the political process", after Cardi shared her support for the aspiring Democratic Party candidate on Twitter earlier that month.

"This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time," she insisted.