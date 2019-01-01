BTS rep denies reports band are taking an 'extended break'

A representative for K-pop sensation BTS has denied reports the band are taking an "extended break".

Over the weekend, the Korean boy band's management issued a statement alerting fans to an upcoming hiatus, and asking them to let the pop idols rest up in peace, so they can all return "refreshed and recharged".

Although reports suggested the group would be out of action for an extended period, a representative for the seven-piece told the Associated Press that's not the case.

"It has been widely reported that BTS will be taking a hiatus," they shared via email. "To clarify, BTS will only be taking a brief, but well-deserved vacation.

"We want to assure all of the BTS ARMY, fans, friends and the media that the group is excited to get back on the stage very soon for their scheduled stadium tour."

While the statement didn't confirm when the Boy with Luv group were set to return, their next scheduled live date is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 11 October, as part of the final leg of their BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.