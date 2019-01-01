Michael Jackson accuser unhappy MTV award is still named after King of Pop

Michael Jackson accuser Wade Robson has blasted MTV bosses for refusing to remove the pop star's name from their Video Vanguard honour.

Rapper Missy Elliott was named the 2019 recipient of the trophy on Monday, when it became clear she will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

Choreographer Robson, who was one of the two men to come forward with shocking claims against the late King of Pop in director Dan Reed's Leaving Neverland documentary, accepts MTV's decision not to wipe Jackson's name off the award, but insists it's "unfortunate".

"I don’t personally need MTV to do one thing or the other, but as child abuse survivors all over the world watch to see whether society will support them or not if they have the courage to come forward, in that regard, it’s an unfortunate choice," Robson told TheWrap.

The award was named after Jackson in 1991.

Previous recipients have included Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, and Rihanna, and it is considered MTV’s highest honour.