JAY-Z partners with National Football League for new entertainment role

JAY-Z and his Roc Nation partners have teamed up with America's National Football League bosses to help them mastermind the Super Bowl halftime show.



The rap mogul, whose wife Beyonce headlined the big show in 2013 and appeared again in 2016, will serve as the NFL's new "live music entertainment strategist" as part of the new deal.



He will consult for the NFL on entertainment and co-produce the Super Bowl halftime show, while contributing to the league's Inspire Change initiative.



"The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive," JAY-Z told the New York Times. "They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good."



The partnership may surprise some as JAY-Z has been critical of the league in the past, even rapping about the organisation on Everything Is Love single Apes**t. He said, "I said no to the Super Bowl/You need me, I don't need you."