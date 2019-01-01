Britney Spears made $2.5 million in 2018

Britney Spears earned $2.5 million (£2 million) in 2018 and has close to $60 million (£50 million) in assets, according to new financial records released in her conservatorship case.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer was placed under legal conservatorship in 2008, with her father Jamie Spears appointed to co-manage her affairs, and the arrangement requires the disclosure of her accounts and portfolio to the courts annually.

According to the latest filing, obtained by The Blast, last year was a successful one for Britney.

Her total portfolio neared $60 million in combined assets at the close of 2018 - up $2.5 million from the previous year, thanks in large part to her Britney Spears: Piece of Me Tour.

The paperwork also suggests she paid $1 million (£829,000) to her conservators and case management advisors; $70,000 (£58,000) on travel expenses, and $66,000 (£55,000) on household supplies from visits to U.S. grocery store chain Ralphs, hardware retailer Home Depot and budget department store Target, which she visited 80 times last year.

Her total expenses for 2018 were listed as $400,000 (£332,000).

Spears' latest financial disclosure comes amid a special investigation of her conservatorship ordered after Britney requested more freedom in her long-standing conservator agreement. The judge is set to make a decision as early as next month.