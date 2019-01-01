A$AP Rocky not required to return to Sweden for verdict

A$AP Rocky won't have to fly back to Sweden for a sentencing hearing into his assault case on Wednesday.

The F**kin' Problems hitmaker spent over a month behind bars in Stockholm on charges of assault before he was released from custody on 2 August, but the drama isn't over yet - a judge will file a verdict on the matter this week.

However, there's some good news for the rapper, who made his stage return at a festival in California over the weekend - Swedish civil attorney Mans Ressner, who is not associated with Rocky's case, has informed Billboard that the star doesn't have to fly back for the verdict.

According to the attorney, Rocky will only have to travel back to Sweden if the judge determines he's guilty and demands more jail time.

Should A$AP Rocky then opt not to return to the custody of Swedish authorities, he will be considered a fugitive and will be subjected to extradition.

Swedish prosecutors have repeatedly called on lawmakers to keep the star, real name Rakim Mayers, behind bars for six months for his part in an alleged beatdown of 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, prompting the jailed rapper, who pleaded not guilty, to tell the court he would be willing to perform community service if that was his sentence.

He and two associates, who were also jailed, insisted they acted in self-defence after Jafari attacked a security guard.