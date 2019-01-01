Christina Aguilera to autograph 1,000 albums to mark 20th anniversary of debut

Christina Aguilera will sign her name on 1,000 vinyl records and cassette tapes to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

The pop star released her self-titled album, which features her classic hit Genie in a Bottle, in 1999, and she is rewarding loyal fans with a limited run of bundles featuring a cassette tape and vinyl copy of the record, an autographed and numbered certificate of authenticity, as well as retro merchandise and a digital download.

Only 1,000 commemorative bundles were made to mark the 20th anniversary milestone and they are slated to go on sale via Christina's official website from 23 August.

The only other way devotees can get their hands on a vinyl pressing of the album is through U.S. retailer Urban Outfitters, which will also carry its own limited anniversary edition of the album on "Genie Fiery Orange Vinyl".

Unlimited digital remixed versions of the Christina Aguilera LP that feature rare versions and a cappella tracks, some of which have never been released, will also be available for purchase from 23 August, courtesy of Legacy Records.