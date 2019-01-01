CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry calls out 'sexist and misogynistic' critics

CHVRCHES star Lauren Mayberry has slammed the "sexist and misogynistic" comments she attracts over the outfits she wears on stage.

The Mother We Share hitmaker posted screenshots of the lengthy message on her Twitter page on Monday, as she called out critics who have described her wardrobe as "too revealing".

“To the people saying that my gig outfits are too revealing / I shouldn’t dress like that if I don’t want men to comment on it: I disagree,” the 31-year-old wrote.“This argument assumes women only dress for the attention of men. When I dress for shows, I want to own my gender and my femininity. I want my performance image to be inherently feminine and tough as f**k because that is how I want to pretend to be – to myself, to the women and young girls who come to our gigs.

“People have tried to weaponise my gender against me since the start of my career as a musician,” the Scottish singer continued. "It’s not really about what a woman is wearing. It never is. It’s about claiming ownership of women’s bodies and women’s narratives.”

The star signed off the post by insisting she wouldn't let the negativity affect her outfit choices, adding: “So I’ll continue dressing like a gothic Power Puff Girl with Big Witch Energy and I hope that you’ll all do whatever your version of that is too.

"Everybody else will just have to deal with it. My body, my life, my choice,” the Leave a Trace star concluded, captioning the post with three emojis: a woman raising her hand, a person throwing away trash, and a bulging bicep.