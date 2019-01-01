Lewis Capaldi enjoys 'best afternoon of his life' with Elton John

Lewis Capaldi couldn't contain his excitement as he took to social media to gush over the afternoon he spent with musical icon Elton John.

The 22-year-old Scottish singer recently dined with the Tiny Dancer hitmaker, 72, when the pair spent time together. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he posted a snap of the duo, and wrote in the caption: "My life is f**king mental. Thank you for the free food @eltonjohn."

Elton also showed his support for Capaldi by posting a separate tweet, writing: "Spending the day with the next British superstar."

The Hold Me While You Wait hitmaker's post amassed over 700,000 likes, with stars including Busted rocker James Bourne commenting below the picture.

"The free food, I can't breathe," he wrote, adding several laughing emojis, to which Capaldi replied: "It was delicious and he was lovely best afternoon of ma (my) life."

The rising Scottish star is one of Britain's best-selling acts of 2019, as his debut record Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent topped the U.K. albums chart, as well as breaking the top 50 in America. Lewis's hit Someone You Loved was also the U.K.'s best-selling song in the first six months of 2019.